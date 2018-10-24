Lady Antebellum scores Vegas residency

Lady Antebellum is bringing a taste of Nashville to the Vegas strip.

The band has been booked a 15-date residency at the Palms Casino Resort, set to begin in February 2019.

Tickets go on sale November 1.

"We are over-the-moon excited," singer Hillary Scott told CNN in a recent interview tied to the announcement. "It's definitely one of the moments in our career that the three of us are looking at each other, kind of pinching each other."

Power of country

Lady Antebellum is the first country act to score a residency at the Palms Casino Resort's Pearl Concert Theater.

The venue is also home to shows from Blink 182 and Billy Idol.

Jon Gray, vice president and general manager of Palms Casino Resort, said the trio's power to transcend the country genre and "crossover appeal" make them "the type of act that people will travel from around the world to see."

"We have recently had some of the biggest country acts play the room -- from Zac Brown Band to Chris Stapleton -- and this genre consistently does extremely well at the Pearl," he told CNN.

Lady Antebellum's first-ever headlining tour took place in theaters, and Scott tells CNN they're excited to get back to the intimate environment at the Palms, where they will occupy a newly renovated 2,500-seat venue.

She hopes the experience will echo that of the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

"I live for those moments to really connect on the deepest level possible with our fans, and so that theater environment really presents that opportunity" she said.

Setting an example

The residency, titled Our Kind of Vegas, is something of a full circle moment for Lady Antebellum, and, in particular, Scott.

The band's home at the Palms is just down the street from where Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have been headlining their own residency at Caesars Palace. Scott's parents played in McEntire's band for seven years when she was a child.

"I have a lot of memories of sitting in front of house on a road case watching that show," she said.

Now, she and Lady Antebellum are performing two miles down the strip.

"If could go back in time and tell little me that this would be my reality, it's hard to process in the best way," she said.

Scott feels "grateful" that her parents supported her love of music and that her mom set an example of strength that the singer says she still carries today.

"I watched her go through her career -- to this day, I still watch her -- with such grace and boldness and courage and perseverance and kindness that I too just want to embody as a woman in music," she said. "I watched the way that she's juggled family and career, and I never felt like I couldn't dream those big as I possibly wanted to."

Scott says she hopes she can set the same example for her three girls, two of whom are twins born less than a year ago.

"Just like my mom has given my sister and I, I pray [my three girls] grow up strong and brave and kind. I don't want them to think if there's anything that they can't do," she said. "It comes with sacrificing and hard work and blood, sweat and tears, but it is so worth it."