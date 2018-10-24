Clear

Multiple people shot at Kroger in Kentucky

Multiple people have been shot at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, according to local media report...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Multiple people have been shot at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, according to local media reports.

One person is in custody following the incident, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatcher. She declined Wednesday to provide other information, adding that officers remain on scene.

Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.

More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.
