Two bodies, bound together, found near Hudson River

Two bodies were discovered, bound together, on the banks of New York City's Hudson River on Wednesday, the N...

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 8:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two bodies were discovered, bound together, on the banks of New York City's Hudson River on Wednesday, the NYPD said.

The two women were tied together at their feet with what appeared to be duct tape, NYPD Lt. Paul Ng said. They also appeared to be bound together at the waist, he said.

The bodies were found shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the Upper West Side, in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park, the NYPD said in a statement.

There were no obvious signs of trauma and the women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not naming them until the family can be notified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the statement said.

