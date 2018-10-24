Clear

Asian stocks are getting slammed after Wall Street rout

The stock market rout has rolled into Asia.In early trading Thursday, benchmark indexes were down abo...

The stock market rout has rolled into Asia.

In early trading Thursday, benchmark indexes were down about 3% in Tokyo and 2% in Hong Kong. The latest plunge in the region's battered stocks was prompted by sharp falls Wednesday on Wall Street that wiped out top US indexes' entire gains for 2018. The Nasdaq slumped more than 4%.

The sell-off in US markets is "beckoning Asia investors to make a similar rush for the doors," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist at broker IG Group.

Top Asian markets have been hammered this year by rising US interest rates and fears over slowing global economic growth, particularly in China. Stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have tumbled into bear market territory as the Chinese economy has lost momentum and faced a growing threat from the trade war with the United States.

A broad measure of stocks across the region, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, has now slipped into a bear market, which means a 20% decline from its January peak.

As in the United States, tech stocks were among the big losers in Asia on Thursday. Chinese social media and gaming company Tencent (TCEHY) slipped 3%, while smartphone maker Xiaomi was down nearly 4%. Tech companies are among the markets' most richly valued shares, which means they often bear the brunt of losses.

"Investor confidence is hitting lower levels," said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at broker Rakuten Securities Australia.

Economic data in the region failed to provide any encouragement. South Korea's benchmark index sank more than 2% after the country's second-quarter economic growth missed analysts' forecasts.

China is one of the world's worst performing stock markets this year. The Shanghai index is down more than 28% since late January, hurt by fears about the economy and trade tensions.

The index rebounded nearly 7% over the course of trading on Friday and Monday following a rare concerted intervention by senior officials to talk up the country's struggling economy and markets. But the selling has since resumed, with the Shanghai Composite down nearly 2% on Thursday.

More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.
