Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in lower ...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 5:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

The package has similar markings as pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Trump.

