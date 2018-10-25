Clear

Stock market is on the rebound after a disastrous day on Wall Street

The Wall Street roller coaster is poised to start climbing again.Stock futures were pointing to a sli...

The Wall Street roller coaster is poised to start climbing again.

Stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open for US stocks following a sharp drop Wednesday that sent the Nasdaq into a correction.

All four FANG stocks were up about 2% in premarket trading.

Tesla (TSLA) is poised for a particularly strong day, up more than 10% in premarket trading. The company reported by far its most profitable quarter in history late Wednesday, lessening concerns of a looming cash crunch that had been weighing on shares.

Southwest fell 7% but American Airlines rose 5% after the companies posted their earnings reports Thursday morning.

The Dow tumbled more than 600 points on Wednesday. The Nasdaq lost 4%, its worst one-day percentage drop in more than seven years.

