Stock market is on the rebound after a disastrous day on Wall Street

The Wall Street roller coaster is poised to start climbing again.

Stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open for US stocks following a sharp drop Wednesday that sent the Nasdaq into a correction.

Banking, finance and investments Business, economy and trade Economic indicators Economy and economic indicators Financial markets and investing Securities trading Stock indexes Stock markets Wall Street

All four FANG stocks were up about 2% in premarket trading.

Tesla (TSLA) is poised for a particularly strong day, up more than 10% in premarket trading. The company reported by far its most profitable quarter in history late Wednesday, lessening concerns of a looming cash crunch that had been weighing on shares.

Southwest fell 7% but American Airlines rose 5% after the companies posted their earnings reports Thursday morning.

The Dow tumbled more than 600 points on Wednesday. The Nasdaq lost 4%, its worst one-day percentage drop in more than seven years.