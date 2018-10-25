Clear

Crypto slowdown tanks AMD stock

The rapid rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin helped make AMD a darling of Wall Street. But cryptocurrenci...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The rapid rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin helped make AMD a darling of Wall Street. But cryptocurrencies have lost their luster and the company with the hottest stock is now feeling the pinch.

AMD stock plunged 20% in premarket trading after the chip maker announced third quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. It warned of a weaker outlook.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Wall Street

Business and industry sectors

Computer science and information technology

Digital currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Money, banknotes and coins

Technology

Securities trading

Stock markets

The company said that slowing sales were "caused by the decline in blockchain-related demand" for its graphics processors. The blockchain sector as a whole has been significantly cooling because of volatility in cryptocurrency markets.

AMD's (AMD) powerful graphic processors have been instrumental for running crypto's backend technology and its chips seemed preferable to the ones produced by rivals Intel and Nvidia.

Revenue from blockchain was "negligible" in third quarter compared to the same period in 2017, AMD's CFO Devinder Kumar said on an earnings call.

AMD expects revenue to fall below analyst's expectations next quarter, too, he said.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down nearly 10% in premarket trading and Intel (INTC) was down nearly 5%.

It wasn't all bad news at AMD. Its third quarter revenue jumped by 4% compared with a year ago to $1.65 billion, but fell below Wall Street expectations for $1.7 billion.

AMD has dropped 30% since it hit a 12-year-high in September. But it's stock is still up a whopping 121% for the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
For your Thursday, a disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances. Highs will be much cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events