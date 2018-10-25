Clear

URGENT - Judiciary chairman refers Swetnick, Avenatti to Justice Department

(CNN) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday referred Julie Swetnick and her lawyer Mich...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday referred Julie Swetnick and her lawyer Michael Avenatti to the Department of Justice for a possible criminal investigation over allegations they made false statements to Congress about Brett Kavanaugh, "I am writing to refer Mr. Michael Avenatti and Ms. Julie Swetnick for investigation," Grassley wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, for potential "materially false statements they made to the Committee during the course of the Committee's investigation. " In a statement, Grassley said, "When a well-meaning citizen comes forward with information relevant to the committee's work, I take it seriously. It takes courage to come forward, especially with allegations of sexual misconduct or personal trauma. I'm grateful for those who find that courage."

