The kids from 'Mrs. Doubtfire' are all grown up

The Hillard children are all grown up.

Almost 25 years have passed since Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub played siblings in 1993's Robin Williams-led "Mrs. Doubtfire," but the upcoming milestone anniversary seemingly prompted the trio to come together with co-star Pierce Brosnan for a trip down memory lane.

Jakub shared a photo and video from the special day on Instagram this week.

"So this happened," she captioned the photo.

In the film, Lawrence, Jakub and Wilson played the children of Robin Williams' Daniel Hillard and Sally Field's Miranda Hillard.

Williams died in 2014.

Field, who is promoting her recently released memoir, was not present at the reunion.

In a video Jakub shared, Brosnan, who is controlling the camera, shows an old photo of the three former child actors from the movie's premiere and, for dramatic effect, slowly pans to the three of them.

"Love you. Love you all so much," he says. "So good to be a part of your lives."

Wilson later reflected on the reunion, saying on Twitter that Bronsan was "just as lovely and charming as ever. And so funny!"

She added: "We couldn't stop laughing."