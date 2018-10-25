Amazon stock falls 5% on sales miss

Amazon is on a billion-dollar profit streak.

Amazon on Thursday reported a $2.9 billion profit for the three months ending in September, marking the fourth consecutive quarter in which its profits topped $1 billion. It's a staggering feat for a company once known for investing so much in its business that it often lost money.

However, Amazon's sales for the quarter and its sales forecast for the upcoming fourth quarter both came in below Wall Street estimates. Amazon stock fell 6% in after hours trading following the earnings results.

