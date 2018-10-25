Gingrich: Democrats probing Trump tax returns would show if 'Kavanaugh fight was worth it'

Former Speaker of the House and Trump ally Newt Gingrich said Thursday that if Democrats subpoena President Donald Trump, Republicans will see whether Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's tumultuous confirmation process "was worth it."
Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by several women during his confirmation process starting in September. He and the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified separately before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was followed by a weeklong FBI investigation into the allegations as protests erupted on Capitol Hill. Kavanaugh, who denied all the accusations, was confirmed by a 50-48 Senate vote.
Brett Kavanaugh
Donald Trump
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
Income tax
Investigations
Newt Gingrich
Political Figures - US
Politics
Public finance
Taxes and taxation
US Congress
US federal court system
US federal government
US Senate
US Supreme Court
Political organizations
US Democratic Party
US political parties
During a live interview hosted by The Washington Post on Thursday evening, political columnist Karen Tumulty asked Gingrich what he expected should Democrats, who could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the coming midterm elections, subpoena Trump's tax returns.
"Then they'll be trapped into appealing to the Supreme Court, and we'll see whether or not the Kavanaugh fight was worth it," Gingrich replied.
When Tumulty asked why Trump seemed to be "raising that fear" of being investigated by Democrats, Gingrich said, "That's because he wants everyone to go vote."
"This is a billionaire who has fought lawsuits his entire career and he's never noticed them. He doesn't care," Gingrich said of Trump earlier in the talk. "That's why he has lawyers. So they can come at him from 100 levels -- he'll just hire 100 lawyers.
"He'll say, 'Call me when it's over. I've got to do other things, I'll see you -- I'm going to China,' or 'I'm going to campaign,' " the former speaker added. "But I don't think he has any fear of the Democrats' ability to investigate."
Related Content
- Gingrich: Democrats probing Trump tax returns would show if 'Kavanaugh fight was worth it'
- Newt Gingrich Fast Facts
- Democratic senator presses Kavanaugh to call for FBI probe
- Trump orders FBI probe into Kavanaugh
- Trump calls for comprehensive Kavanaugh probe
- Trump torches 'lousy' Democrats on Kavanaugh
- Democrats outraged over Kavanaugh documents
- Was Kavanaugh picked to block Mueller probe?
- Kavanaugh reveals views on Mueller probe
- What will FBI's new Kavanaugh probe include?