URGENT - Suspicious package intended for Cory Booker found in Florida

(CNN) -- A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thur...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 9:21 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 9:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, was discovered in Florida Thursday night, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN. Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan.

Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
