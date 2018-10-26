Clear

Suspicious package intended for Sen. Cory Booker found

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker has been recovered from a postal facility in Florida, according to officials.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 9:11 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 9:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities have intercepted suspicious packages intended for Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, authorities said Friday.

The packages are the latest to be sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.

The FBI said Friday that the package addressed to Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, was discovered in Florida and is "similar in appearance to the others."

The package addressed to Clapper also was addressed to CNN, a law enforcement official said. It was found at a New York City postal facility and was similar to the other packages, the official added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

