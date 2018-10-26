John Mayer praises Taylor Swift in concert

Clear
Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, has some thoughts about her hit album, "Reputation."

The singer was performing at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles earlier this week when Swift's latest collection came up.

"I was thinking about reputation," Mayer reportedly said. "Not the album, but it's fine. It's a fine piece of work."

Swift and Mayer famously split in 2010 after dating a little more than one year. But their break up prompted Swift to write a song about their failed relationship later that year, aptly titled, "Dear John."

"My mother accused me of losing my mind/But I swore I was fine, you paint me a blue sky/And go back and turn it to rain/And I lived in your chess game/But you changed the rules every day/Wondering which version of you I might get on the phone."

In 2012, Mayer had some harsh criticism for Swift using their relationship to sell music. "It made me feel terrible," he told "Rolling Stone." "Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do."

This heartbreak warfare, apparently, is officially closed.

