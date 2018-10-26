Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 in custody in connection with suspected mail bomb campaign: DOJ Full Story

Workers at nuclear waste treatment plant told to take cover as precaution

Employees at a nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state were sent a text alert telling them to "tak...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Employees at a nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state were sent a text alert telling them to "take cover" Friday morning because steam was coming from one of the site's tunnels, the company in charge of building the plant said.

The alert to workers at the Hanford Vitrification Plant was precautionary, Bechtel spokeswoman Staci West said.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Chemical industry and chemicals

Chemicals and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Hazardous materials waste

Hazardous waste disposal

Nuclear energy

Nuclear waste

Toxic and hazardous substances

Waste management and remediation services

"There is no indication of a release of hazardous material," a Bechtel statement said.

The Hanford plant is meant to solidify millions of gallons of liquid radioactive waste from the nearby Hanford Site, which once produced plutonium for atomic weapons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 49°
Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events