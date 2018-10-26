Clear

Bomb case arrest: What we know about Cesar Sayoc

Federal authorities have arr...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 12:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc of Florida in connection with the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, law enforcement sources say.

Sayoc was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, a city some 30 miles north of Miami, a source said.

Arrests

Bomb threats

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

According to law enforcement sources, Sayoc:

• Is 56.

• Has an address in Aventura, Florida -- about a 30-minute drive south of Plantation.

• Has a criminal history.

• Has ties to New York.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events