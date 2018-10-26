Bomb case arrest: What we know about Cesar Sayoc

Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc of Florida in connection with the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, law enforcement sources say.
Sayoc was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, a city some 30 miles north of Miami, a source said.
According to law enforcement sources, Sayoc:
• Is 56.
• Has an address in Aventura, Florida -- about a 30-minute drive south of Plantation.
• Has a criminal history.
• Has ties to New York.
