(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, the Justice Department announced Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56. He has an Aventura, Florida, address, and was arrested at a business in Plantation, about 20 miles away in South Florida, the sources said. He has a criminal history and ties to New York, the sources added.
Related Content
- URGENT - Sources ID suspect arrested in connection with suspicious packages
- URGENT - Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages
- Source: 7th suspicious package intercepted
- Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages
- URGENT -
- URGENT - Suspicious package intended for Cory Booker found in Florida
- Police ID theft suspect connected to $1.5M California fraud scheme
- Arrest made over suspicious packages sent to military facilities
- Suspicious packages sent to Clintons, Obamas
- No suspicious package addressed to White House
Scroll for more content...