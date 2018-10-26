Clear

URGENT - Sources ID suspect arrested in connection with suspicious packages

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discov...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, the Justice Department announced Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56. He has an Aventura, Florida, address, and was arrested at a business in Plantation, about 20 miles away in South Florida, the sources said. He has a criminal history and ties to New York, the sources added.

Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
