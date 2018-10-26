Clear

Basketball robots and flying cops

Samuel Burke takes a turn around this year's Gulf Information Technology Expo.

A dangerous holiday. A life-changing invention. And an inspiring 30-year donation. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

An incredible donation

Faith in humanity: restored. A Pennsylvania man, who passed away last week, spent 30 years shining shoes in a hospital and donated all his tips -- more than $200,000 -- to sick children.

A flying officer

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a police officer. Dubai is now experimenting with flying search-and-rescue units.

A doppelgänger

Turns out it wasn't David Schwimmer stealing a crate of beer from a UK store. The actor made a spoof video of the original tape, promising the Blackpool Police he was not in the country at the time.

A genius idea

Long nights may get shorter for all you parents out there. Two dads have come up with a radical new water bottle that warms up milk faster.

A remake that's 'totally buggin''

Our prayers have been answered. We'll soon be able to take another two-hour dive into the over-the-top lifestyles of Beverly Hills teens. A "Clueless" remake is on the way.

A perfect glacier

NASA confirms the perfectly rectangular iceberg, spotted during Operation IceBridge, formed naturally.

Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
