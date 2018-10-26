Basketball robots and flying cops

A dangerous holiday. A life-changing invention. And an inspiring 30-year donation. It's time for this week's politics-free news.
An incredible donation
Faith in humanity: restored. A Pennsylvania man, who passed away last week, spent 30 years shining shoes in a hospital and donated all his tips -- more than $200,000 -- to sick children.
A flying officer
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a police officer. Dubai is now experimenting with flying search-and-rescue units.
A doppelgänger
Turns out it wasn't David Schwimmer stealing a crate of beer from a UK store. The actor made a spoof video of the original tape, promising the Blackpool Police he was not in the country at the time.
A genius idea
Long nights may get shorter for all you parents out there. Two dads have come up with a radical new water bottle that warms up milk faster.
A remake that's 'totally buggin''
Our prayers have been answered. We'll soon be able to take another two-hour dive into the over-the-top lifestyles of Beverly Hills teens. A "Clueless" remake is on the way.
A perfect glacier
NASA confirms the perfectly rectangular iceberg, spotted during Operation IceBridge, formed naturally.
