Read the complaint against Cesar Sayoc in the bombings case

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cesar Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and others, and assaulting current and former federal officers.

A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
