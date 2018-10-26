Package addressed to Tom Steyer found

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer reacted to the discovery of a suspicious packaged addressed to him by repeating his call for the impeachment for President Donald Trump, an issue he's pressed for months.

In the tweet, Steyer wrote, "We're thankful that everyone we work with is safe. We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. That's why we are running an impeachment petition to end the culture of lawlessness in our country."

Police in Burlingame, California, responded to a postal facility where a suspicious package addressed to Steyer was found Friday. He's one of the prominent political figures who were the intended recipients of suspicious packages, some carrying pipe bombs, including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Soros and others. Two of the packages, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, were addressed to them at CNN's offices.

A 56-year-old Florida man named Cesar Sayoc was arrested Friday in connection with 13 explosive devices mailed around the country, federal authorities said. It's not clear if the package addressed to Steyer was among the devices that federal authorities attributed to Sayoc.

Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist who has escalated his political spending in the wake of Trump's election, has financed a high-profile campaign for the President's impeachment. Steyer has used a series of national ad campaigns and town halls through his "Need to Impeach" organization to push his message. He had also pledged to spend up to $120 million in the 2018 midterms.

In his official statement, issued through NextGen America, one of his other political advocacy groups, Steyer expressed thanks that "everyone we work with ... is safe -- that's always our first priority, and will continue to be our first priority."

He continued, "We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy and our rule of law that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. Whether it's voter suppression, voter intimidation, attacks on our free press, gerrymandering, or attempted violence -- the trust and norms that are the actual basis for our civil society and political system are being eroded."

"It's time for the Republican Party to denounce any attacks on the rights and dignity of any American and begin to work on building the broadest and most comprehensive democracy possible for each and every American."

Other prominent Americans who were the intended recipients of suspicious packages condemned the attempted violence and issued calls to action.

Robert De Niro, who was targeted by a package intercepted at the Manhattan building where his production company is based, said in a statement, "I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,"

He continued, "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST vote."