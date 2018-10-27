Clear

Pennsylvania candidates cancel campaign events after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf canceled a series of campaign events with other sta...

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf canceled a series of campaign events with other state Democratic candidates Saturday in light of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue earlier in the morning.

At least 12 people were shot and four killed in Saturday morning's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to city officials.

The four rallies in Western Pennsylvania, which were to focus on "what's at stake in this election and the importance of getting out to vote on November 6th," were called off with no notice on rescheduling, according to statements from the Casey campaign.

Wolf, a one-term Democrat, leads Republican candidate Scott Wagner, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, by about 17 points in recent polls.

Wagner said his campaign would suspend its activities Saturday in a tweet condemning the attack and praising law enforcement.

Casey's seat is still projected as likely to go to Democrats, as it has been for most of the year, according to a recent CNN poll. The two-term incumbent leads Republican Rep. Lou Barletta by about 16 points in recent polls.

