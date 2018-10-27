Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf canceled a series of campaign events with other state Democratic candidates Saturday in light of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue earlier in the morning.
At least 12 people were shot and four killed in Saturday morning's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to city officials.
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Government and public administration
North America
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Political organizations
Politics
Shootings
The Americas
United States
US Democratic Party
US political parties
Bob Casey
Bob Casey, Jr.
Political Figures - US
Tom Wolf
Elections and campaigns
Political candidates
The four rallies in Western Pennsylvania, which were to focus on "what's at stake in this election and the importance of getting out to vote on November 6th," were called off with no notice on rescheduling, according to statements from the Casey campaign.
Wolf, a one-term Democrat, leads Republican candidate Scott Wagner, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, by about 17 points in recent polls.
Wagner said his campaign would suspend its activities Saturday in a tweet condemning the attack and praising law enforcement.
Casey's seat is still projected as likely to go to Democrats, as it has been for most of the year, according to a recent CNN poll. The two-term incumbent leads Republican Rep. Lou Barletta by about 16 points in recent polls.
Related Content
- Pennsylvania candidates cancel campaign events after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- Pittsburgh police: Active shooter situation near synagogue
- Suspect identified in deadly shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
- Trump says Pittsburgh synagogue should have had armed guards
- Multiple fatalities in synagogue shooting
- Just 3 months ago, the Pittsburgh synagogue's rabbi lamented gun violence and failure to tackle it
- At least three dead in Pennsylvania shooting
- Trump to campaign for Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania
- Trump records robocall for Lou Barletta's Pennsylvania Senate campaign
- Swedish police question suspects after synagogue attack