Internet version of Pittsburgh Steelers logo sends message 'Stronger than Hate'

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the afterma...

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Oct. 28, 2018 8:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The image is a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo, with the Star of David substituting for the team's yellow star-like design. It's paired with the phrase "Stronger than Hate."

The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Steelers spookesman Burt Lauten tweeted that a moment of silence will be observed before the game.

The same observance was made Saturday night before Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles and before the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets game in Toronto.

On social media, Pittsburgh sports teams and their players stood with those mourning in their city.

Saturday was a spectacular day and while Sunday will be slightly cooler, it will still be a very nice day. For tonight, clouds will move out and will see clear skies by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
