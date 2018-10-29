Clear

9 injured when woman blows herself up in Tunisia's capital

A woman blew herself up Monday afternoon in the center of Tunisia's capital, Tunis, injuring at least nine...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 11:07 AM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 11:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman blew herself up Monday afternoon in the center of Tunisia's capital, Tunis, injuring at least nine people, the Tunisian interior ministry spokesperson told CNN.

The suicide bomber, a 30-year-old woman who was not previously known to authorities, detonated near a police patrol, wounding eight security personnel and one civilian, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Africa

Continents and regions

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Tunis

Tunisia

The bomber was the only person killed in the explosion, which struck near a theater on Habib Bourguiba avenue, one of the city's central thoroughfares, at 1:55 p.m. local time (8:55 a.m. ET).

A state of emergency has been in effect for Tunisia since a spate of terror attacks rocked the country in 2015. Tunisia's presidency announced an extension of the nationwide state of emergency earlier this month, amid a tense political atmosphere.

One of the most recent large-scale attacks to hit Tunisia came in March 2016, when scores of militants launched an assault on a military barracks near the country's border with Libya.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
To start the workweek, another nice day is expected. Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events