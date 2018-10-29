Joe Jonas as Sophie Turner and other celeb Halloween costumes

Who wore it better, Joe Jonas or Sophie Turner?

Jonas dressed up as his fiancée Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, Sansa Stark, for Halloween.

He posted a photo of himself in character on his Instagram account, along with some friends in their costumes.

"Another Saturday Nite," he wrote in the caption along with a pumpkin emoji.

He was just one of a few celebs who got their Halloween on over the weekend.

Here are a few others:

Halsey as Poison Ivy

The singer turned up the heat dressed as the Batman villain.

Ariel Winter as Pam Anderson

The "Modern Family" star and her beau took it way back dressed as Anderson and the "Baywatch" beauty's former boyfriend, Kid Rock.

Kendall Jenner as an "Austin Powers" fembot

Just groovy baby!

John Legend as Prince Charming

How cute was the singer playing Prince Charming to his young daughter Luna's princess?

Nicki Hilton as Paris Hilton

Turnabout is fairplay and Hilton donned her sister's 21st birthday look from years ago as her costume.