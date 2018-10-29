Clear

5 die, dozens hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

Chicago recorded another violent weekend, with five people shot fatally and another 36 injured, police say....

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 12:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 12:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chicago recorded another violent weekend, with five people shot fatally and another 36 injured, police say.

Among the victims were a man and woman in their 20s who were riding in a vehicle together about 11 a.m. Sunday, and a 16-year-old boy shot about nine hours earlier, said Chicago Police Department spokesperson Laura Amezaga.

Chicago

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Illinois

Midwestern United States

North America

Shootings

The Americas

United States

All the shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, she said.

During the same time period the previous weekend, eight people were fatally shot and 22 more injured, Amezaga said.

Chicago has struggled with high shooting and murder rates in recent years, but authorities say shootings and murders have been steadily decreasing.

Police in late August boasted of 2018 statistics tracking at a less-deadly pace than last year, with overall crime down 10% for the year.

And they said nearly 6,300 illegal guns had been seized this year -- a rate of more than one every hour.

Still, periods of intense gun violence occur.

Over one weekend in August, 58 people were shot. Six died, including two teenagers found in a field with multiple gunshot wounds.

In another weekend the same month, 66 people were shot, 12 of them fatally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
To start the workweek, another nice day is expected. Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events