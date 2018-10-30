Clear

Assange must obey new rules to stay in London embassy, judge says

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawsuit over new asylum conditions has been thrown out by an Ecuadorean j...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 3:34 AM
CNN Wire

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawsuit over new asylum conditions has been thrown out by an Ecuadorean judge, who said the country was "not violating his fundamental rights."

Judge Karla Martinez said Monday that Assange would have to abide by the rules imposed by Ecuador's embassy in London.

They include paying for his food, medical care and laundry, taking care of his cat, keeping the parts of the embassy he uses clean, and obtaining prior authorization for visitors.

Ecuador's Foreign Ministry told CNN Assange's asylum status will continue as long as he respects the new requirements.

Assange, 47, accused Ecuador of being in talks with the US and the UK and of attacking his character during a 20-minute video-link presentation to a court in the capital, Quito.

The Foreign Ministry sent the new rules in writing to Assange in August and said he would have to follow them or leave the embassy and face British justice, according to Attorney General Iñigo Salvador.

"He can stay as long as he wants inside the embassy. But given that his asylum has lasted for more than six years and there is no indication that it could be solved immediately, he needs to follow the certain rules and those are the ones included in the protocol," Salvador told CNN Friday.

The whistleblower has been holed up at the embassy since 2012 when he was granted asylum as part of a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing allegations of sexual assault. The case has since been dropped, but as Assange fears US extradition due to his work with WikiLeaks he has remained in place. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

