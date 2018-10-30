Clear

Dave Chappelle: Russia didn't make us racists

Almost two years after President Trump's victory in the 2016 election, and just weeks away from the midterms...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 4:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 4:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Almost two years after President Trump's victory in the 2016 election, and just weeks away from the midterms, comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart laid bare their thoughts on the state of their nation, and warned against ascribing racial or class divisions purely to President Trump's election, or Russian meddling.

"Even when they say that Russia influenced the election," Chappelle said, "it's kind of like, is Russia making us racist? Is that who's doing it? Oh OK, oh my God, thank goodness -- I thought it was us."

2016 Presidential election

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Comedians and comedy

Continents and regions

Dave Chappelle

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Jon Stewart

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Racism and racial discrimination

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Societal issues

Society

Television programming

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

"If they killed the country that way then we're the murder weapon," he joked.

In an exclusive interview with Christiane Amanpour for her program on CNN International and PBS, Chappelle said President Trump gets "too much credit" for defining the era.

"He's not making the wave, he's surfing it."

The 'right thing at the right time'

Just days after Election Day 2016, Chappelle delivered "Saturday Night Live's" opening monologue.

"I'm going to give him a chance," he said at the time. "And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."

It was the "right thing at the right time" to say, he now opines.

"I'm a black American, so we've -- these feelings that people felt right after the election, we've felt them, many elections consecutively. And to some degree, people overreacted. The alternative to giving him a chance was storming the street."

But two years on from that olive branch, the comedian spoke with less optimism.

"Is he doing a good job? Am I happy with what he's doing? No, it's been very difficult to watch the last couple of years."

After an impromptu joint show last year on the day of a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the two comics have teamed up for a global comedy tour tackling some of America's darkest challenges, including gun violence and the opioid crisis.

Stewart, too, said "there was a part of me" that hoped being in the White House would transform the person Trump had been as a candidate.

In reality, he now says, "I imagine he walked in that room -- he's like, 'Take that down, take that down, put up dogs playing poker. Can a fellow get some French fries around here?'"

"Oddly enough, he transformed the White House, and the White House wasn't able to transform him."

Trump versus the press

Stewart did not reserve his criticism solely for the President. Pointing fingers at the press, the former "Daily Show" host lamented the ongoing clashes between the White House and the media, arguing that reporting on their own war of words with the White House distracts Americans from the damaging consequences of his policies.

"I'm less interested in his insults and more interested in his injuries -- in the people that are being hurt, not the people that are being insulted," Stewart said.

"They are personally offended and wounded by this man. He baits them and they dive in."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny skies to start your Monday but by the afternoon we saw more clouds move back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events