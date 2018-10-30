Clear

Pharrell Williams threatens to sue Trump over use of 'Happy' at rally after Pittsburgh shooting

Pharrell Williams isn't too happy with President Donald Trump.In a cease and desist letter sent Monda...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 4:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pharrell Williams isn't too happy with President Donald Trump.

In a cease and desist letter sent Monday, Williams' attorney Howard King called on the President to stop playing the hitmaker's song "Happy" during events. The song was played at a rally over the weekend just hours after a gunman killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Law and legal system

Media industry

Music industry

Pharrell Williams

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Shootings

The Americas

United States

"On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist,' you played his song 'Happy' to a crowd at a political event in Indiana," King wrote in the letter. "There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose."

King claims the use of "Happy" without consent constitutes both copyright and trademark infringement.

"Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music," King wrote.

This is not the first time Trump has received flak from angry musicians after using their music without permission. The Rolling Stones, The O'Jays, Adele, Queen and several others have asked Trump to stop using their music as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny skies to start your Monday but by the afternoon we saw more clouds move back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events