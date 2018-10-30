Holocaust survivor missed massacre by minutes

Vice President Mike Pence and a Republican congressional candidate on Monday welcomed a Messianic Jewish minister -- who prayed in the name of "Jesus the Messiah" -- to mourn at a campaign event those killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The decision to invite Rabbi Loren Jacobs of the Messianic congregation Shema Yisrael -- Pence called him a "leader in the Jewish community" -- is likely to draw additional criticism from American Jews already wary about the Trump administration's commitment to defending Jewish interests and safety amid a rising tide of anti-Semitism.

Messianic Judaism is a movement that teaches that Jesus was the long-awaited Jewish messiah, a belief rejected by mainstream Judaism. Instead, many Jews consider Messianic Judaism to be a form of Christianity, and some are irked by the conflation of the two religions.

"I pray that you would comfort all those who are mourning because of those who were wounded and killed," Jacobs said. "Lord, please work so that instead of division in our nation there is unity and peace."

He opened the rally by praying to the "God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, God of my Lord and Savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah, and my God and father too."

Eleven people were killed and six were injured on Saturday when a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning. Forty-six-year-old Robert Bowers has been charged in the shooting.

Offering a prominent political platform to a Messianic Jewish minister so soon after Saturday's horrific massacre of Jews in Pittsburgh may be seen by many Jews as religiously illiterate and politically insensitive.

Pence -- who was campaigning in Michigan for Republican candidate Lena Epstein, who is running to represent Michigan's 11th Congressional District -- later invited Jacobs onstage following his earlier remarks.

"I'm privileged to be joined today by a leader in the Jewish Community here in Michigan who's kind enough to join us today. I thought it might be appropriate if Rabbi Loren Jacobs would come out from Shema Yisrael Synagogue and offer a word of prayer for the fallen, for their families, and for our nation," Pence said during the rally.

An official in the vice president's office said in a statement: "The speaker was invited by Lena Epstein, the candidate the VP was there supporting. We often have ecumenical prayers at the beginning of events that aren't an endorsement of any particular faith."

Epstein said in a statement, "My family's history as Jews and my commitment to my Jewish faith are beyond question." Epstein said she is a proud lifelong fourth generation member of her synagogue, and said earlier this year her daughter received "her Hebrew name on the bimah at Temple Beth El."

"I invited the prayer because we must unite as a nation -- while embracing our religious differences -- in the aftermath of Pennsylvania," the statement continued. "Any media or political competitor who is attacking me or the Vice President is guilty of nothing short of religious intolerance and should be ashamed."

Epstein's statement said this was an "effort of unity," and said "some are trying to create needless division to suit their political goals."

"Now is the time for people of all faiths, of all religions, to come together as one and reject hate and religious divisions," Epstein's statement continues. "That means Christians, Jews, Muslims, and everyone else who will stand together, hold hands in unity against evil, and speak from our individual hearts with one voice. "

Epstein added she looks "forward to serving as the only Jewish Republican woman in Congress."