GE hit by new investigations from SEC and Justice Department

The SEC and Justice Department are investigating General Electric's power business, adding to the conglomera...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The SEC and Justice Department are investigating General Electric's power business, adding to the conglomerate's mounting legal headaches.

GE revealed on Tuesday that the federal government is probing its $22 billion accounting writedown of the slumping power division. The huge charge reflects the deterioration of businesses GE acquired.

Jamie Miller, GE's chief financial officer, said the SEC has expanded an ongoing investigation to include this goodwill charge. GE added that the Justice Department is also investigating the charge as well as other matters the SEC is looking into.

"We are cooperating with the SEC and DOJ as they continue their work on these matters," Miller said during a conference call.

GE shares retreated on the news. Earlier in the day GE shares climbed after the company announced a deeper-than-expected dividend cut.

The investigations deepen GE's legal troubles. The company announced in January that the SEC was investigating its accounting tactics as well as a $6.2 billion insurance loss that caught shareholders off guard.

In 2009, the SEC charged GE with accounting fraud, alleging the company used "overly aggressive accounting" to make false and misleading statements to investors. GE paid $50 million to settle charges, but it neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

The Justice Department is also investigating WMC, a subprime mortgage business that GE shut down in 2007.

