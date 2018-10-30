Clear

URGENT - Ex-mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison

(CNN) -- James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious and much-feared former Boston mob boss, was killed Tuesday ...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious and much-feared former Boston mob boss, was killed Tuesday morning at the US Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, multiple officials told CNN.

A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.
