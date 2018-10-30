Clear

2 dead, 2 hurt when helicopter hits power line

Two people were killed and two injured after a fiery helicopter crash in northern New York, state police Trooper Joe Malloy said.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 11:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two people were killed and two injured after a fiery helicopter crash Tuesday afternoon in northern New York, state police Trooper Joe Malloy said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident near Beekmantown involving an Aerospatiale AS355. The helicopter came in contact with power lines and caught fire.

The helicopter was contracted by the New York Power Authority, spokesman Paul DeMichele told CNN. He did not know what it had been contracted to do.

