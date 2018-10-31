Clear

A new campaign is asking all Americans to show up for Shabbat this weekend and fight anti-Semitism

A new campaign is encouraging Americans of all faiths to visit synagogues for Shabbat services Friday and Saturday as a show of strength and love against hate.

Launched by the American Jewish Committee, a global Jewish advocacy organization, the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign is a reaction to last Saturday's massacre, when 11 worshipers were gunned down at a synagogue in one of Pittsburgh's most vibrant Jewish communities.

"I encourage all members of the Jewish community and all people of conscience across our country to join me," AJC CEO David Harris said in a statement. "What could be a more fitting response to the terror in Pittsburgh?"

"We are determined to ensure that love triumphs over hate, good over evil, unity over division. That's our America."

Shabbat, Judaism's traditional day of rest, is observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening. Its rituals include prayer, family gatherings and festive meals.

The campaign is also asking elected officials, religious and civic leaders and other community allies to show up. It's telling synagogues to expect an influx of attendees during their Shabbat services and asking them to provide explanatory programming for newcomers.

CNN has reached out to AJC for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

