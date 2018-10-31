Clear

Natalie Portman had no female friends in Hollywood until Time's Up

Natalie Portman has been acting since she was a youngster, but says only recently has she struck up friendships with other women in her industry.

Portman credits the Time's Up movement for that shift.

In a cover story published by Vanity Fair Tuesday, the actress and director reflected on how isolating Hollywood had been for her.

"I've been working for 25 years," said Portman, who is now 37. "I've never had friendships in my industry until now."

Time's Up and #MeToo have helped put harassment and sexual misconduct at the forefront of conversation, resulting in the professional toppling of several powerful men across industries.

Accusations against Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein started it all. Portman has shared the screen with several of Weinstein's high-profile accusers, including Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino and Uma Thurman.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five sex crime counts in New York. His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, has said his client maintains "he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone."

Portman told Vanity Fair she kept her distance from Weinstein after she had "heard the rumors about Harvey throughout the years, and took them as truth."

"We're in a culture where it is regular for men to behave badly and for women to be hurt," Portman said, adding that men can be victims, too. "But it is a complete shift because all of us were like, 'Oh, God, he's a bad dude,' and now it's 'No, this is abusive behavior—not just a bad dude.'"

She said she's often found herself the only woman starring in a movie's cast, but Time's Up has brought her into the company of others.

"It's made us come together. We're actively gathering," Portman said. "Just the power of us getting to know other women in our own industry and sharing information that can help us be safer, more productive, more successful."

