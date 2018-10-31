Clear

Pittsburgh shooting suspect indicted on 44 charges -- 32 of which are punishable by death

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre faces 44 federal charges -- most of them death penalty offe...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre faces 44 federal charges -- most of them death penalty offenses -- in the slaying of 11 worshippers during last weekend's Shabbat services, according to a grand jury filing released Wednesday.

Included are 11 counts each of obstruction of free exercise of religious belief resulting in death and use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.

Thirty-two of the charges are punishable by death, according to the indictment.

The suspected gunman, Robert Bowers, is accused of targeting the Saturday morning services at the Tree of Life synagogue after making anti-Semitic posts online.

Developing story. More to come.

A pretty nice Halloween forecast is in the books for today. Temperatures will rise from the mid 40s into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Around trick-or-treat time, we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
