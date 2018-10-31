Pittsburgh shooting suspect indicted on 44 charges -- 32 of which are punishable by death

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre faces 44 federal charges -- most of them death penalty offenses -- in the slaying of 11 worshippers during last weekend's Shabbat services, according to a grand jury filing released Wednesday.
Included are 11 counts each of obstruction of free exercise of religious belief resulting in death and use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.
Thirty-two of the charges are punishable by death, according to the indictment.
The suspected gunman, Robert Bowers, is accused of targeting the Saturday morning services at the Tree of Life synagogue after making anti-Semitic posts online.
Developing story. More to come.
