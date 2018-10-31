Clear
DNC chair Tom Perez says Trump's new immigration ad is the President 'at his worst'

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called President Donald Trump's new immigration ad an examp...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 9:47 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 9:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called President Donald Trump's new immigration ad an example of the President "at his worst."

When asked Wednesday by CNN's Chris Cuomo for his reaction, Perez called the ad an example of Trump "fear mongering."

"This is distracting, divisive Donald at his worst," Perez told Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time."

The ad, tweeted by Trump on Wednesday afternoon, shows a Hispanic man bragging about killing police officers during a courtroom appearance and says Democrats want to allow more people like him into the country.

"This is fear mongering. They're hemorrhaging, Chris, on the health care issue. Health care is the number one issue in this country. ... They can't talk about those (issues) because they're on the wrong side."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.


