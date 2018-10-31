FBI arrests man for allegedly showing undercover agents how to make a bomb

The FBI has arrested an Arizona man for demonstrating how to build a bomb and teaching others how to do so, according to recently unsealed court filings.

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad of Tucson, Arizona, faces one count of distribution of information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction for showing FBI associates in Nevada how to build a bomb to be detonated in Mexico, according to the filing.

Arrests Bombs and explosive devices Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Federal Bureau of Investigation Government organizations - US Improvised explosive devices Law and legal system Law enforcement US Department of Justice US federal departments and agencies Weapons and arms

Ahmad is scheduled for a detention and preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday before Magistrate Judge Eric Markovich in US District Court of Arizona, according to the docket.

"We look forward to our day in court," said Walter I. Gonçalves, the public defender representing Ahmad, when reached by CNN. "Mr. Ahmad is presumed innocent and we look forward to defending him against the charges."

In December 2016, Ahmad told an FBI source that he had learned how to make bombs using a cell phone during the Iraq War, according to the criminal complaint. In early April 2017, the FBI source asked Ahmad to teach him how to construct a car bomb to be detonated in Mexico, and Ahmad agreed, according to the document.

Later that month, Ahmad showed the FBI source cell phone images of bomb-making materials and what he said were bomb-making instructions in Arabic that he would translate, according to court documents. Ahmad described the necessary equipment and his research on how to build the bomb, ultimately sending the FBI source multi-step instructions, according to the complaint.

Ahmad traveled with the original FBI source and two undercover FBI agents to build the bomb in Las Vegas as planned, court documents state.

The group went to a Las Vegas condominium where, authorities say, Ahmad built a bomb over the course of several hours. He then walked one of the undercover FBI agents through making a second bomb and how they worked, according to the criminal complaint.