Chaos reigns at Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian

A goalkeeper "punched" by a football supporter during a game. A manager struck by a coin thrown from the stands. A man arrested and charged with assault.

Chaos reigned at the Edinburgh derby in a Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Hibernian on Wednesday as the city's police condemned "mindless acts of violence" in a game that ended goalless

Hearts manager Craig Levein said "a punch" was thrown at his keeper Zdenek Zlamal, while Hibs manager Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the stands.

The match had to be delayed as a "furious" Lennon received treatment on the touchline after being hit in the cheek. The coin was thrown after the 47-year-old Hibs manager appeared to celebrate a disallowed injury-time goal for Hearts.

Lennon denied winding up the home supporter and condemned the "unsavory" and "unacceptable" incident which left him "very sore."

"I was just giving a bit back for the abuse I was taking for 90 minutes," Lennon said. "I would like to meet the individual who threw the coin at me someday, because I am not happy about it at all."

'They should be banned'

Both assistant referees were also targeted by objects thrown from the stands.

"If people can't behave themselves they should be banned, singled out, embarrassed and humiliated because they have humiliated the club," Lennon continued.

"A player getting punched trying to do his job is just an absolute disgrace. He is not a Hibs fan."

Hearts manager Levein joined in the condemnation, insisting that there's "no place for that" in football.

Five arrests made

Chief Inspector Murray Starkey, who was the police commander at the match, said on Thursday: "Police Scotland condemn the mindless acts of violence including missiles being thrown during last night's Edinburgh derby.

"I can confirm we are investigating two separate incidents involving the Hearts goalkeeper and the Hibernian manager during the match.

"A 25-year-old-man has been arrested and charged for an assault involving the assistant referee.

"A total of five arrests have been made during the evening. Anyone who witnessed these mindless acts should contact the police on 101."

Lennon has had problems with Hearts fans in the past. He was attacked on the touchline by a supporter in 2011, during his time at Glasgow club Celtic.