Vehicle hits students at Tampa school bus stop; driver in custody, police say

A driver was in custody and at least five people were rushed to the hospital Thursday after a vehicle struck students at a school bus stop in Tampa, police said.
Witnesses said a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential area hit several pedestrians on the side of the street, Tampa police spokesman Eddy Durkin said.
Two adults and three juveniles were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, Durkin said. One juvenile is in critical condition.
Developing story. More to come.
