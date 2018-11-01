Clear

Simone Biles wins record 4th all-around title at world championships

Gymnast Simone Biles has won the all-around title at the world championships for the fourth time, the most e...

Nov. 1, 2018
Gymnast Simone Biles has won the all-around title at the world championships for the fourth time, the most ever in women's artistic gymnastics.

Biles uncharacteristically struggled in the competition Thursday in Doha, Qatar, just days after tweeting she'd put off having a kidney stone removed until after the competition.

But despite a fall on the vault, a fall on the balance beam and stepping out of bounds during her floor exercise routine, Biles still won by 1.693 points -- the largest margin of victory of her four titles.

Fellow American Morgan Hurd took bronze, while Mai Murakami of Japan won silver.

In addition to the all-around, Biles, who returned to the sport this summer, led the US this week to team gold. She still can add to her medal haul in the individual vault, uneven bars, beam and floor events.

Hurd, last year's world all-around champion, will also compete in bars and floor.

The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
