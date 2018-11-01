Clear

Starbucks wants to open 2,100 new stores next year

Starbucks is planning to open 2,100 new stores globally next year.The company laid out the plan in it...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Starbucks is planning to open 2,100 new stores globally next year.

The company laid out the plan in its fourth-quarter earnings release on Thursday. Starbucks (SBUX) added about 600 new stores in the most recent quarter and has over 29,300 restaurants overall.

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Starbucks Corp

CEO Kevin Johnson said that in 2019, the company will "focus on our long-term growth markets of the U.S. and China," its two biggest markets.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced in May it plans to build 3,000 new stores in mainland China over the next few years. It wants to almost double its number of coffee shops in the world's second largest economy to 6,000 before the end of 2022.

Revenue grew to $6.3 billion in the quarter that ended in September, up 11% from the same time last year.

So far, it seems that the company's strategy has been working. In that quarter, comparable store sales grew by 4% in the United States and 1% in China.

Shares of the company jumped around 9% after the bell in response to the positive earnings report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events