Clear

Photos: See Google employees protest around the world

Google employees around the world ...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google employees around the world walked out of their offices on Thursday to protest how the tech giant handles allegations of sexual harassment. Protesters from Mumbai to London to Mountain View, California, staged the walkout at 11:10 a.m. local time, calling on the company to take concrete steps to tackle what they say is a workplace culture that has let discrimination and harassment go unpunished.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events