Photos: See Google employees protest around the world

Google employees around the world walked out of their offices on Thursday to protest how the tech giant handles allegations of sexual harassment. Protesters from Mumbai to London to Mountain View, California, staged the walkout at 11:10 a.m. local time, calling on the company to take concrete steps to tackle what they say is a workplace culture that has let discrimination and harassment go unpunished.
Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 6:55 PM