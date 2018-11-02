Clear

Usain Bolt leaves Central Coast Mariners football team

Usain Bolt's soccer career in Australia has come to an end with the announcement Friday that the Olympic spr...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 2:51 AM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 2:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Usain Bolt's soccer career in Australia has come to an end with the announcement Friday that the Olympic sprint champion and the Central Coast Mariners have failed to reach a deal.

Bolt made the move from sprinter to soccer player this summer, joining the Mariners for an "indefinite training period." He scored two goals in his first start for the club last month, a pre-season friendly.

American League West Division

Baseball

Baseball and softball

MLB

MLB American League

Seattle Mariners

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Track and field

Usain Bolt

"I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel so welcome during my time there. I wish the club success for the season ahead," Bolt said, according to a statement published by the Mariners.

Shaun Mielekamp, the team's CEO, said the decision not to retain Bolt was due to timing, but didn't close the door on bringing him back.

"We weren't able to come to an agreement in terms ... but we're going to keep trying to work together and keep communication, and you never say never," Mielekamp said.

"We all wanted this to work. There's no doubt that everybody from Usain to the players to the club, everybody together genuinely believed that if this was the right and if this could really make a big difference, then it would happen. The reality is it didn't get there."

Soon after retiring from athletics last year, Bolt trained with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Mamelodi Sundowns FC in South Africa, and Norwegian club Strømsgodset.

Before joining the Mariners, he said he'd had been approached by a number of lower league European clubs.

Bolt's agent Ricky Simms told CNN last month that his client had rejected a two-year contract from Maltese Premier League champions Valletta.

Bolt's trial with Australian A-League team garnered significant interest and press attention across the globe, something Mielekamp said was much appreciated.

"To have our club on the world stage and in the world media was something we will forever be grateful for," he said. "This was a great ride."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events