Armed police respond to central London stabbing

Multiple armed police were responding to an incident in central London on Friday in which two people were st...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 6:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Multiple armed police were responding to an incident in central London on Friday in which two people were stabbed.

London's Metropolitan Police Service tweeted that one person had been arrested in the incident on Derry Street in Kensington.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

England

Europe

Law enforcement

London

Northern Europe

Policing and police forces

United Kingdom

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Stabbings

"Two people with stab injuries. No evidence of firearms involved. Not being treated as terror related," the force said.

Eyewitness Maithreyi Seetharaman told CNN that she could see around a dozen police cars, multiple armed officers and two ambulances at the scene.

