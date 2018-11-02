Armed police respond to central London stabbing

Multiple armed police were responding to an incident in central London on Friday in which two people were stabbed.
London's Metropolitan Police Service tweeted that one person had been arrested in the incident on Derry Street in Kensington.
"Two people with stab injuries. No evidence of firearms involved. Not being treated as terror related," the force said.
Eyewitness Maithreyi Seetharaman told CNN that she could see around a dozen police cars, multiple armed officers and two ambulances at the scene.
