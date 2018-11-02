Clear

Pete Davidson joked about their split and Ariana Grande did this

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 8:48 AM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pete Davidson made a joke about his failed engagement to Ariana Grande and it doesn't appear that she found it funny.

In a new "Saturday Night Live" promo, Davidson jokingly proposed to this week's musical guest, singer Maggie Rogers, as host actor Jonah Hill looked on.

"Hey Maggie, I'm Pete," Davidson. "You wanna get married?"

"No," Smith said while shaking her head.

"0-for-three," Davidson said as he looked to the camera.

The actor and Grande ended their relationship in October after getting engaged in June, following weeks of dating.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement

Several fans thought Grande was subtweeting Davidson when she wrote, "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh."

She also tweeted, "Thank u, next" and "k that's the last time we do that" before subsequently deleting those tweets.

