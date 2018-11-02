Clear

Manchester City players fund new unit at children's hospital

Manchester City soccer players have clubbed together to fund a new unit at Royal Manchester Children's Hospi...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Manchester City soccer players have clubbed together to fund a new unit at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The English Premier League squad members donated part of their wages to open a new pain distraction unit, according to a statement from the club.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Children

Children's health

Children's hospitals

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Football (Soccer)

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

Manchester City FC

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Pediatrics

Population and demographics

Premier League

Society

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Manchester

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Patients undergoing treatment will be immersed in a virtual-reality world of interactive 3D games and images to distract them from pain.

The children will wear special 3D glasses that will block out the treatment room.

City player Fabian Delph cut the ribbon on the new unit at an opening ceremony also attended by six soccer-mad patients. Delph later paid a visit to another fan who was too ill to attend the opening.

"Today I was blown away by the spirit and bravery of all the kids I've had the pleasure of meeting," Delph said in a statement. "To be able to give something back to our local community and support the great work of the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital is a real honour for everyone at the club."

Sarah Naismith, director of charities at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity, said: "It was a real pleasure to welcome Fabian to our children's hospital to meet some of our patients and to unveil the piece of specialist equipment which the squad very kindly funded."

"The 3D Pain Distraction Unit will be used to ease patients' fears and take their minds off medical procedures, which can be daunting for young children. We're extremely grateful for all the support we receive from the club; they are always going above and beyond to think of our patients."

Manchester City maintains a strong relationship with the hospital and invited patients to join players in the champions parade after the team won the league last season.

In September, City star Vincent Kompany teamed up with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to tackle homelessness in the city, revealing his plans in an open letter published on Facebook. Central defender Kompany donated the proceeds of his testimonial game to Burnham's Homelessness Fund and also set up the "Tackle4MCR" campaign to help people avoid sleeping outdoors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events