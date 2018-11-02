Clear

Trump set to reimpose all Iran sanctions lifted by Obama

The Trump administration is set to reimpose all sanctions against Iran that had been lifted as part of the 2...

The Trump administration is set to reimpose all sanctions against Iran that had been lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear agreement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

He said the US will grant temporary waivers to eight "jurisdictions" from energy related sanctions that will be reimposed on Monday as the Trump administration seeks to ratchet up pressure on the Iranian regime.

"On November 5th, the United States will reimpose sanctions that were lifted as part of the nuclear deal on Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and banking sectors," Pompeo said in a call with reporters, outlining the administration's latest punitive steps against Tehran since leaving the Iran nuclear deal in May.

The international agreement had been a signature achievement of President Barack Obama's time in office and a frequent target of President Donald Trump's ire.

"These sanctions hit at core areas of Iran's economy," Pompeo said. "They're necessary to spur changes we seek on the part of the regime. In order to maximize the effect of the President's pressure campaign, we have worked closely with other countries to cut off Iranian oil exports as much as possible."

Pompeo said the eight jurisdictions, which will be named on Monday, were being granted exemptions for energy related sanctions because they had "made important moves to get to zero crude oil importations."

The European Union will not be getting a waiver, Pompeo said. The EU, along with China and Russia, the other signatories to the deal, has staunchly opposed the US move to leave the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The energy related sanctions that will go back into place on Monday were lifted under the JCPOA as part of that deal.

Japan, South Korea and India are widely expected to be given exemptions to sanctions on Iranian energy imports. Pompeo said countries are getting waivers "only because they have demonstrated significant reductions in their crude oil, and cooperation on many other fronts, and have made important moves towards getting to zero crude oil importation." He added that "these negotiations are still ongoing."

According to Pompeo, six of the jurisdictions will import Iranian crude oil at greatly reduced levels and two will completely end their importation and the other six will import only at "greatly reduced levels." He did not say which eight jurisdictions were being granted waivers.

