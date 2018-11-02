Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The Trump administration is set to reimpose all sanctions lifted in Obama's 2015 nuclear deal. Eight countries will get exemptions to keep buying Iranian oil.

-- The US economy added 250,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate held steady at its 49-year low of 3.7%.

-- New polling suggests that Democrats' hopes of taking control of the Senate are fading. Check out Harry Enten's forecast here.

-- The 4-year-old son of two doctors died less than 48 hours after he started feeling sick. Now his parents, both doctors, want to save your child.

-- Pete Davidson made a joke about his failed engagement to Ariana Grande in a new "Saturday Night Live" promo. The pop singer didn't find it funny at all.

-- Younger voters usually sit out the midterms, but a new poll suggests that this Tuesday might be different.

-- A 7-year-old girl who became the symbol of the crisis in Yemen has died.

-- A woman who attacked a bus driver after she missed her stop was partially responsible for a dramatic crash in China that killed all 15 people on board.

-- "Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino married college sweetheart Lauren Pesce.

-- North and South Korea are planning to compete as a unified team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and are bidding to co-host the 2032 Summer Games.