Alec Baldwin arrested, charged with assault in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested and charged for assault and harassment Friday following a dispute over a par...

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested and charged for assault and harassment Friday following a dispute over a parking spot, according to New York police.

NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan.

A 49-year-old man sustained an injury to the left jaw after being punched and was taken to a local area hospital to be treated, according to police. He's in stable condition, police added.

Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment and given a desk appearance ticket, the NYPD said.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called "The Alec Baldwin Show."

A representative for Baldwin has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

As he was heading to a campaign event on Friday, President Trump was asked about Baldwin's arrest. In response, Trump shrugged his shoulders and said, "I wish him luck."

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

Story developing...

