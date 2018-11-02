A ghoulish week in politics, GIF'd

The weeks leading up to an election are scary on their own, but add in Halloween and things get spoooooooooooooky. Here's what you missed while recovering from your sugar intake.

President Donald Trump spent Halloween itself on the campaign trail, but when you're President, you can celebrate Halloween whenever you want. He and first lady Melania Trump welcomed ghosts and goblins to the White House over the weekend, and President Trump had a ton of fun with this prop.`

Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Halloween Holidays and observances Politics US federal government White House

On actual Halloween, a group of children became naturalized American citizens. Apparently we allow members of foreign monarchies to become Americans. At least that's what this little princess leads me to believe. These kids just had their choice of Halloween costume immortalized in their family photos for life.

We move now from princesses to a broadcasting queen. Oprah joined Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday. Velvet blazer: so on trend.

How do you try to top Oprah as this week's most notable special campaign guest? If you're Sen. Elizabeth Warren, you do it with this hug/victory pose combo.

Will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have something to be (this) excited about the day after midterms? Keep up with the latest by checking out The Forecast.